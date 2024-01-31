Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Central Puerto
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Central Puerto Trading Up 0.8 %
Central Puerto stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
