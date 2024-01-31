Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 77.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

