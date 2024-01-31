China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$5.83. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

