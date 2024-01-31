Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.86. 2,352,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,822,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

