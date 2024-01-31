Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $7.59. Citizens shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 15,375 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIZN

Citizens Stock Performance

Citizens Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.