City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

