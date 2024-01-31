Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

