Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Cognex worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.