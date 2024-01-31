Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Cognyte Software Stock Up 3.4 %
Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.64. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognyte Software
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.