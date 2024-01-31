Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 3.4 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.64. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

