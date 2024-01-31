Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 3.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 74,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 219,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

