Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.