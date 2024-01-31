Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWEN

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.