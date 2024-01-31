Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 28,488 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSE MHI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,836,740 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 491,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,709.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

