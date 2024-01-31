CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of COMM opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $519.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,681.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

