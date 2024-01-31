Comparing easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyJet and Harbor Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $10.02 billion N/A $397.55 million N/A N/A Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.32 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.56

Analyst Recommendations

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for easyJet and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45%

Volatility & Risk

easyJet has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

easyJet beats Harbor Diversified on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

