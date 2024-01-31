Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMDXF stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

