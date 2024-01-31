Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

