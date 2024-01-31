Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar 3.53% 14.14% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar $12.11 billion 0.11 $89.96 million $8.62 3.13

This table compares Alimco Financial and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alimco Financial and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A JinkoSolar 1 0 1 0 2.00

JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $47.10, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

