Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 282,632 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 35.1 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBP

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.