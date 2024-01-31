Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 282,632 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 35.1 %
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.38.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
