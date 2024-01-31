CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.40

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.40 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 154.51 ($1.96). CQS Natural Resources G&I shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02), with a volume of 834,333 shares changing hands.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,964.31 and a beta of 1.09.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

In other CQS Natural Resources G&I news, insider Paul Cahill bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,875.54). Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

