CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,652.00

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,652 ($71.85) and last traded at GBX 5,640 ($71.70), with a volume of 1639311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,534 ($70.35).

CRH Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,253.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,798.81. The firm has a market cap of £39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,465.35%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

