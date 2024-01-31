Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.30

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $29.04. Croda International shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 7,298 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($66.11) to GBX 4,600 ($58.48) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.45) to GBX 5,000 ($63.56) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

