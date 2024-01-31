Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$2.82 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

About Cronos Group

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

