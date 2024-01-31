Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$2.82 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on Cronos Group
Cronos Group Stock Performance
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.