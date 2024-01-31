CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $301.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,021.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

