CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $301.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,021.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

