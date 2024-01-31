CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $41.76

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $40.92. CTS shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 8,569 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

