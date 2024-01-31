Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Corrine Savill Sells 40,000 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corrine Savill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $226,823.76.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.6 %

CGEM opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.