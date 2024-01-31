CURO Group (CURO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group Trading Down 10.5 %

NYSE CURO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CURO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

