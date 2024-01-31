Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DECK opened at $773.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $699.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.23. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $776.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $60,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.23.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

