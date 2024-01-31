Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY23 guidance at $3.20-3.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deluxe Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $860.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deluxe by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deluxe by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deluxe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

