Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.17

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €170.17 ($184.97) and traded as high as €184.05 ($200.05). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €184.05 ($200.05), with a volume of 316,565 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €181.83 and a 200-day moving average of €170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

