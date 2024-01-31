DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

