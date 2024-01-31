Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.91

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 2335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $438.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,178,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,286 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 276,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 172,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Featured Stories

