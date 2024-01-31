Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 13,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 106,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Energy stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

