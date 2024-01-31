Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 202,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,804,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $429,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

DFIN stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

