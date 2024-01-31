Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $745,743,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.