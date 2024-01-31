Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.