E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.75. E2open Parent shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 50,121 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ETWO. Redburn Atlantic lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

E2open Parent Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $228,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

