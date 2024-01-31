Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

