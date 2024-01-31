Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $244.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:EXP opened at $228.99 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $229.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.95.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,054 shares of company stock worth $2,143,666 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.