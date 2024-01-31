Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 8,045 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $183,736.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,066,889 shares in the company, valued at $29,595,478.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 542,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,155.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

