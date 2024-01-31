Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Ebix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBIX

Ebix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.