Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 16,718 shares.The stock last traded at $209.12 and had previously closed at $204.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

