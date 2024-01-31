Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.50.

Emera Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.63.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2985972 EPS for the current year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

