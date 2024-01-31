Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.37

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $15.96. Engie shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 141,738 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

