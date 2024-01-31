Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Up 4.2%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. 3,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,586,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.