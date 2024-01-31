EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.67.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

