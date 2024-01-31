Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.89.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$382.02 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3487544 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

