Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

