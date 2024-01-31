Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ero Copper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

